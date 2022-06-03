Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Trade Republic raises €250m

German neobroker Trade Republic has topped up its Series C funding round with an extra €250 million at a €5 billion valuation.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board led the extension, adding to last year's $900 million round led by Sequoia.

Founded in 2015 and licensed in Germany, Trade Republic is a European equivalent of US unicorn Robinhood, enabling users to invest in stocks, ETFs, derivatives and crypto - mobile and commission-free.

The firm claims more than a million customers across six European markets.

Christian Hecker, co-founder, Trade Republic, says: "The financing will help us to invest strongly into product innovation to empower millions of Europeans to put their money to work."

