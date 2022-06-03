Trade Republic raises €250m

German neobroker Trade Republic has topped up its Series C funding round with an extra €250 million at a €5 billion valuation.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board led the extension, adding to last year's $900 million round led by Sequoia.



Founded in 2015 and licensed in Germany, Trade Republic is a European equivalent of US unicorn Robinhood, enabling users to invest in stocks, ETFs, derivatives and crypto - mobile and commission-free.



The firm claims more than a million customers across six European markets.



Christian Hecker, co-founder, Trade Republic, says: "The financing will help us to invest strongly into product innovation to empower millions of Europeans to put their money to work."