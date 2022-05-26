Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bloom Financial group

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revenue-based financing startup Bloom raises &#163;300 million

Revenue-based financing startup Bloom raises £300 million

Revenue-based business finance provider Bloom has secured £300 million in a funding round led by Credo Capital Partners and funds managed by Fortress Investment Group

Led by James Hickson, the ex-head of Morgan Stanley’s Fintech Enterprise and a former fintech investment advisor to Credo Capital Partners, Bloom specialises in providing capital to growth businesses that operate predominantly online.

Founded during the global pandemic in Luxembourg, the Bloom product is based on a flexible pricing and deployment model that combines the best features of a revolving credit product, charging customers for only what they use with the predictability and transparency of cost that comes with fixed fee revenue-based lending.

“We are not another revenue-based lender," says Hickson. "We estimate that ecommerce merchants have incurred £125-£200 million in excess fees based on the current pricing status quo. That’s money that could have been used for more stock, increased ad spend, or customer incentives. We saw an opportunity to innovate rather than simply join the herd. So we did.”

Related Companies

Bloom Financial group

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. JPMorgan attracts half a million UK consumers

  4. Swift and CapGemini work on CBDC gateway to existing payment networks

  5. Is PSD2 still fit for purpose? The European Commission wants your views

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models