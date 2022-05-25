Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of England sounds warning to banks over operational resilience

Bank of England sounds warning to banks over operational resilience

The Bank of England is expecting to have "challenging conversations" with banks about their operational resilience, a senior official has warned.

The UK's banks have been given a three-year deadline to build up their resilience to major disruptions to their business operations, with a keen focus on technology as both an enabler and a risk factor. The deadline was imposed following a spate of IT outages across the sector over the past two years.

Duncan Mackinnon, executive director for supervisory risk at the central bank says: "Many firms have further work to do to set impact tolerances to safety and soundness and financial stability. And it is important that boards and senior management engage closely on operational resilience to ensure this work gets done."

As an example, he cites widely varying response to an initial assessment exercise set by the central bank as part of its probe into bank stability.

"Where firms have set tolerances, there has often been a wide range of tolerances across different firms providing the same service," he says. "For example, Chaps payments impact tolerances for safety and soundness varied across some firms from two days to two weeks. We expect to have challenging conversations over the coming months on these variances. Firms will have to justify how they came to the conclusions they have, and demonstrate that the tolerance they have set will protect safety and soundness and financial stability."

Other important issues that firms need to address include building additional data centres for backup and recovery, reviewing and adapting outsourcing arrangements, and re-architecting or replacing legacy systems which have remained critical to the delivery of services despite their obsolescence

"We acknowledge these things are not easy. They will take time," says Mackinnon. "Firms should use the time they have now to address vulnerabilities and build capabilities. The longer firms take to map to the required level of sophistication and to run robust scenario tests, the shorter the period they will have to address their vulnerabilities and build resilience."

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Related News
Financial services industry crippled by rapid rate of digital transformation
/retail

Financial services industry crippled by rapid rate of digital transformation

Bank of England cancels 2020 stress tests
/regulation

Bank of England cancels 2020 stress tests

UK regulators crack down on bank IT outages

05 Dec 2019

UK MPs demand urgent action on bank IT failures

28 Oct 2019

UK regulators turn the heat up on bank IT failures

05 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

  4. Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

  5. JPMorgan attracts half a million UK consumers

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models