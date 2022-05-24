Banks and exchanges invest in digital securities market ADDX

The Stock Exchange of Thailand, Krungsri Bank and UOB have invested in blockchain-based digital securities exchange ADDX.

The pre-series B funding round raised $58 million, bringing total funds raised by ADDX to $120 million. New investors join existing shareholders on the ADDX cap table, such as Singapore Exchange (SGX), Temasek-owned Heliconia Capital, Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), Japan Investment Corporation - Venture Growth Investments (JIC-VGI), Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group and Hanwha Asset Management.



Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, ADDX uses blockchain and smart contract technology to tokenise and fractionalise private market opportunities such as pre-IPO equity, private equity and hedge funds, as well as bonds, reducing minimum investment sizes from US$1 million to US$10,000.



The new shareholders will partner with ADDX on specific projects that will help the exchange expand into new business areas, geographies or market segments. Several strategic initiatives by ADDX will also benefit from the fresh capital, including the recent launch of private market services for wealth managers, dubbed ADDX Advantage



Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of ADDX, says: "The new shareholders aren’t just capital partners, but strategic partners too. They have much to contribute in the form of expertise, ideas, market experience and business networks, and ADDX looks forward to adding value to their businesses in return.



“SET is the second stock exchange to join as an investor after SGX, and this is part of a larger global trend over the past two years of exchanges joining forces in a new capital market landscape that emphasises continuity between the public and private markets.”