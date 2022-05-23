Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Xendit

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Xendit scores $300 million funding round

Xendit scores $300 million funding round

Souteast Asian payments platform Xendit has closed on a $300 million funding round, taking total capital raised by the firm to $538 million since its inception in 2016.

Coatue and Insight Partners co-led the round with additional investment from Accel, Tiger Global, Kleiner Perkins, EV Growth, Amasia, Intudo, and Justin Kan’s Goat Capital.

Over the last year, Xendit tripled annualised transactions from 65 million to 200 million and increased total payments value from $6.5 billion to $15 billion.

“We intend to keep reinvesting in new markets, enhancing our Xendit platform, and expanding our business lines so we can seize the biggest and best opportunities,” Moses Lo, founder and CEO of Xendit, says. “Southeast Asia’s digital economy will be worth more than $360 billion by 2025 and we think we’ve positioned ourselves well to both drive and benefit from that growth.”

Xendit recently invested in Bank Sahabat Sampoerna, a private bank in Indonesia that focuses on micro and SME businesses, as well as banking-as-a-service for technology-enabled businesses. To complement its expansion into the Philippines, Xendit made an investment into local payment gateway, Dragonpay.

Tessa Wijaya Co-founder and COO of Xendit comments: “Xendit will continue to expand into new markets - like Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam - where we can identify a need that doesn’t exist, similar to what we did in the Philippines. We plan to diversify our products with value-added services, like lending programs we’ve already started in Indonesia.”

Related Companies

Xendit

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Indonesia's Xendit becomes Southeast Asia's latest Unicorn
/payments

Indonesia's Xendit becomes Southeast Asia's latest Unicorn

Indonesian payments infrastructure firm Xendit raises $64.6m
/payments

Indonesian payments infrastructure firm Xendit raises $64.6m

Trending

  1. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

  2. Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

  3. Apple Tap to Pay spotted in the wild

  4. Barclays and Goldman Sachs invest in digital asset platform Elwood

  5. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models