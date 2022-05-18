Horizon to expand into digital assets on Sagard NewGen buy out

Sagard NewGen has acquired a majority stake in trading technology firm Horizon, alongside a management buy out, to support expansion into new markets and asset classes.

With this new investment, Horizon will focus on expanding its Trading-as-a-Service offering - bringing together agency trading and market making on one platform - scaling up the asset classes that are covered to meet increased client demand for digital assets.



Horizon will also seek to better serve clients through new trading services, such as DMA and DSA order routing, enhancing its capabilities to handle high-volume order flows from clients to the market.



The firm also intends to grow its current hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Asia and expand into new geographies. Horizon will benefit directly from the Sagard footprint already established in North America, accelerating client growth in the region, on top of opening offices in Singapore and Dubai to offer bespoke services on the ground.



Sylvain Thieullent, CEO of Horizon, commented: “Funding from Sagard NewGen represents the next step in our growth strategy to drive innovation in the trading technology industry. The investment ensures we are well placed to continue to support the trading of digital asset classes on top of what we currently offer across our cross-asset and algo platform. We look forward to building on our existing client base, as well as expanding our reach geographically.”