Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Horizon

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Horizon to expand into digital assets on Sagard NewGen buy out

Horizon to expand into digital assets on Sagard NewGen buy out

Sagard NewGen has acquired a majority stake in trading technology firm Horizon, alongside a management buy out, to support expansion into new markets and asset classes.

With this new investment, Horizon will focus on expanding its Trading-as-a-Service offering - bringing together agency trading and market making on one platform - scaling up the asset classes that are covered to meet increased client demand for digital assets.

Horizon will also seek to better serve clients through new trading services, such as DMA and DSA order routing, enhancing its capabilities to handle high-volume order flows from clients to the market.

The firm also intends to grow its current hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Asia and expand into new geographies. Horizon will benefit directly from the Sagard footprint already established in North America, accelerating client growth in the region, on top of opening offices in Singapore and Dubai to offer bespoke services on the ground.

Sylvain Thieullent, CEO of Horizon, commented: “Funding from Sagard NewGen represents the next step in our growth strategy to drive innovation in the trading technology industry. The investment ensures we are well placed to continue to support the trading of digital asset classes on top of what we currently offer across our cross-asset and algo platform. We look forward to building on our existing client base, as well as expanding our reach geographically.”

Related Companies

Horizon

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Trending

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

  5. Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models