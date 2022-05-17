Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swedbank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swedish FSA maps Swedbank IT bungle

Swedish FSA maps Swedbank IT bungle

Swedish banking regulator Finansinspektionen (FI) is appointing an external auditor to map out a "substantial IT disturbance", that resulted in incorrect balances being shown in Swedbank customer accounts

The appointed auditor has been tasked with mapping the course of events that led up to the incident, how the incident was handled and resolved, and the bank's controls and preparedness.

The auditor will document observations in a report to the regulator which will then decide on further action.

Jens Henriksson, president and CEO of Swedbank, says: "Swedbank suffered from a substantial IT disturbance during the night between April 28 and 29 which affected our customers. This is very serious, and we take forceful measures to prevent this from happening again. We welcome the Swedish FSA’s initiative to map the events."

Related Companies

Swedbank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Learning from Swedbank: Scrutinise AML processes to prepare for 6AMLD
/crime

Learning from Swedbank: Scrutinise AML processes to prepare for 6AMLD

Swedbank pitches global hackathon to take on Covid-19
/devops

Swedbank pitches global hackathon to take on Covid-19

Swedbank management savaged over money laundering failings

23 Mar 2020

Nordea and Swedbank say the time is right for watch wearables

25 Jun 2019

Swedbank leads £4 million round in Kaching Retail

29 May 2019

Swedbank to take over Barclays Rise in Lithuania

17 May 2019

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  5. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models