Relai hits €2 million in Crowdcube's first bitcoin-centric raise

Undeterred by the current crypto market rout, Swiss fintech startup Relai has raised €2 million from more than 750 investors in Crowdcube's first bitcoin-centric funding round.

Founded in 2020, Relai currently boasts more than 24,000 active users across Europe for its easy-to-use bitcoin app. The app enables novice investors to buy and sell bitcoin within minutes, with no need for registration, verification or deposits.



The crowdfunded raise, which runs until 20 May, follows an earlier €1.2 million seed round.



Julian Liniger, CEO and founder of Relai, says: “This funding round will help us advance our exciting and ambitious product roadmap, and develop things like a bitcoin debit card - which will earn users bitcoin every time they use it.



“We’re also going to significantly scale our user base across Europe, and ultimately want to make it possible for everyone, everywhere to buy and save bitcoin in just one minute.”