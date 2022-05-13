Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

PayPal's Zettle unit has introduced functionality that lets small businesses in the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands accept contactless payments in-person, directly on their Android devices with no additional hardware or fees.

Launched in 2011, Swedish outfit iZettle was a pioneer of the mPOS sector, enabling merchants to accept card payments through their phones and a physical dongle.

Bought by PayPal for over $2 billion, the company is now letting merchants ditch the hardware as it looks to take advantage of soaring contactless payments usage.

Nearly 70% of debit card transactions and over half of credit card transactions are now contactless. Meanwhile, since the raise of the contactless spend limit last October (from £45 to £100) the average contactless spend has increased by 29% per transaction to £15.30.

Tap to Pay with Zettle by PayPal lets merchants start accepting payments within minutes of signup, covering physical cards and digital wallets - like Apple Pay and Google Pay - on smartphones and connected watches.

Ben Ramsden, director, small businesses, PayPal UK, says: "With Tap to Pay, entrepreneurs can quickly and easily start selling in-person - whether in a pop-up shop, at a farmers’ market, in a physical retail space, or on the go - with no additional costs or hardware needed.”

