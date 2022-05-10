Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Big banks invest in institutional-grade crypto trading platform Talos

Big banks invest in institutional-grade crypto trading platform Talos

Institutional digital asset trading technology firm Talos has secured a $1.25 billion valuation after closing a $105 million Series B funding round joined by Citi and Wells Fargo.

General Atlantic led the round, with participation from new investors Stripes, BNY Mellon, DRW Venture Capital, SCB 10x, Matrix Capital Management, Fin VC, Voyager Digital, Graticule Asset Management Asia and LeadBlock Partners.

The Talos platform is designed to help institutions manage the full trade lifecycle, including: liquidity sourcing, direct market access, price discovery, algorithmic trade execution, transaction cost analysis, reporting, clearing, and settlement.

The funding comes on the heels of rapid growth for the firm, which has seen institutional trading volume explode over 20x year-over-year. The new capital will be used to scale and diversify the platform and accelerate Talos's expansion into Apac and Europe.

Anton Katz, CEO, Talos, says: "This funding round represents a major inflection point for the industry. We've long heard that 'the institutions are coming'. The institutions are now here, and we're extremely proud to be the digital asset trading platform of choice for leading institutions around the world.

"We believe that the digital assets infrastructure will have a wide-scale impact on the entire financial industry and ultimately, we will see traditional asset classes migrate to use this new technology as well."

