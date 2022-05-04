Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Atom launches tool for instant indicative biz loan quotes

UK digital bank Atom is launching a tool that allows brokers offering secured business loans to self-assess and create an indicative quote within the portal before submitting an application.

Part of Atom's Portal broker gateway, the Quick Quote tool can be used for trading businesses and investment cases, helping brokers to create a commercial mortgage quote instantly - with just a few clicks of a button.

The tool comes after Atom relaunched its standard secured business loan range in January, offering variable and fixed-rate loans between £2 million and £5 million, alongside their pre-existing RLS range.

Paula Mercer, head, lending, Atom bank, says: "Our Quick Quote tool offers near instantaneous quotes, 24 hours a day, and will provide unprecedented clarity and transparency to secured lending applicants."

