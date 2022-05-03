Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Truist

Truist buys savings gamification app Long Game

Truist buys savings gamification app Long Game

American financial services giant Truist has acquired mobile savings gamification app Long Game. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Long Game app attempts to change how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviour, driving account growth and client retention.

Truist says it will tap this technology for its own clients, while bringing in Long Game CEO Lindsay Holden and her team of engineers, product managers and designers to the FS firm's innovation unit.

"This acquisition is a critical component of a broader innovation strategy at Truist that will future-proof our core businesses and attract inventive and entrepreneurial talent to help deliver new and groundbreaking solutions," says Ken Meyer, CIO, consumer technology and innovation, Truist.

