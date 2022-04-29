Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commerzbank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

ESGtech
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Commerzbank refocuses innovation unit on sustainability

Commerzbank refocuses innovation unit on sustainability

Commerzbank is rebranding its innovation unit and early-stage investor as part of a sharper focus on sustainability and green tech firms.

The German lender says that customer demand in the B2B and B2C sectors is no longer just growing for digital technology, but above all for sustainable offerings.

To reflect this, the bank's main incubator, which has been operating since 2013, is being renamed neosfer.

Kai Werner, MD, neosfer, says: "Digitalization and sustainability are undoubtedly the key drivers of our current times. As neosfer, we are convinced that the two trends cannot be viewed separately from each other but are closely linked and must therefore always be considered simultaneously".

The unit, which has already invested in several sustainable startups, also develops its own prototypes and venture building projects as it seeks to push the green economy.

"We believe in adding value through collaboration - be it with startups, network partners or customers - in order to identify and jointly tackle the best possible solutions," says Matthias Lais from neosfer.

Earlier this year Commerzbank committed €300 million to the third CommerzVentures fund, which will put a heavy emphasis on investing in climate fintech.

Related Companies

Commerzbank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

ESGtech
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Commerzbank applies for crypto custody licence
/crypto

Commerzbank applies for crypto custody licence

CommerzVentures closes €300m third fund
/startups

CommerzVentures closes €300m third fund

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  5. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger