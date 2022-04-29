Commerzbank refocuses innovation unit on sustainability

Commerzbank is rebranding its innovation unit and early-stage investor as part of a sharper focus on sustainability and green tech firms.

The German lender says that customer demand in the B2B and B2C sectors is no longer just growing for digital technology, but above all for sustainable offerings.



To reflect this, the bank's main incubator, which has been operating since 2013, is being renamed neosfer.



Kai Werner, MD, neosfer, says: "Digitalization and sustainability are undoubtedly the key drivers of our current times. As neosfer, we are convinced that the two trends cannot be viewed separately from each other but are closely linked and must therefore always be considered simultaneously".



The unit, which has already invested in several sustainable startups, also develops its own prototypes and venture building projects as it seeks to push the green economy.



"We believe in adding value through collaboration - be it with startups, network partners or customers - in order to identify and jointly tackle the best possible solutions," says Matthias Lais from neosfer.



Earlier this year Commerzbank committed €300 million to the third CommerzVentures fund, which will put a heavy emphasis on investing in climate fintech.