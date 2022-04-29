Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Security Retail banking Predictions Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain DeFi Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander launches global blockchain challenge

Santander launches global blockchain challenge

Banco Santander and Oxentia Foundation are inviting startups and scaleups from 11 countries to compete in a blockchain challenge and the chance to win cash prizes.

Firms are being invited to enter ideas addressing issues such as improving user privacy and security in blockchain networks, boosting DeFi and tokenisation, and enhancing and expanding digital interactions with users through concepts such as Web3 and the metaverse.

The challenge is open to companies from Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the US, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, the UK and Uruguay.

Interested players have until 9 June to apply, after which a panel of experts will pick 20 finalists to take part in a pitch day at which three winning startups will receive €10,000 each and three winning scaleups will get €30,000 each.

Firms will also get access to Santander X 100, the bank's community of start-ups, which connects them to advice and training, capital, customers, talent and networking.

Coty de Monteverde, head, crypto and blockchain centre of excellence, Banco Santander, says: "There is still a long way to go before blockchain is definitively installed in the daily life of people and companies, and at Santander Universities we want to give visibility and help startups and scaleups with innovative solutions in the use of this technology."

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Security Retail banking Predictions Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain DeFi Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration[Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Trending

Related News
Santander launches agriculture loans secured by crypto assets
/crypto

Santander launches agriculture loans secured by crypto assets

Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model
/identity

Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  5. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger