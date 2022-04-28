US challenger Cogni raises $23 million

Cogni, a lifestyle-focused digital banking platform founded in the US in 2018, has closed on a $23 million Series A funding round.

Built to provide accessible digital banking and lifestyle services on a single platform, Cogni aims to create plug and play access to Web2 and Web3 services across traditional finance, crypto, NFTs, gaming and the metaverse.



In addition to offering free banking services, Cogni is initially providing customers with discounted digital gift cards that can be traded in at more 1500 brand partners and the ability to track carbon emissions based on their transactions.



In the coming months, it plans to roll out a Multichain wallet, as well as a high-yield savings account.



“When building Cogni, I wanted to create a platform that was relevant and relatable to the way people engaged with their lifestyle,” says Archie Ravishankar, CEO and founder. “When I thought about my own needs, and those of the people around me and the way we interact with the world, I figured we needed to build a banking platform that aligned with those personalised needs, including this incredible migration into and at the intersection of the Web2 and Web3 spaces.”



The funding round was led by Hanwha Asset Management and CaplinFO with participation from Solana Ventures, FTX Ventures, Ship Capital, Thirty Five Ventures, ROK Capital, Bluewatch Ventures, and Alsara Investment Group.



Ravishankar says the funds will be used to continue to build the core Cogni technology and infrastructure, gain new users on the platform, expand its suite of products and hire new talent.