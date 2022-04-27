Oz digital brokerage Stake closes A$90m Series A

Australian online brokerage Stake has closed a A$90 million Series A funding round joined by Tiger Global and DST Global Partners.

Having announced a initial $40 million Series A last May, the firm has topped the round up with an additional $50 million.



Stake offers retail investors access to more than 4,400 US stocks & ETFs, alongside analyst ratings and price targets from Wall St firms. The firm is also set enter the crypto space.



Matt Leibowitz, CEO, Stake, says: "This funding allows us to accelerate and continue to deliver on our mission to provide unrivaled access for next generation investors."