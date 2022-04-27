Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Oz digital brokerage Stake closes A$90m Series A

Oz digital brokerage Stake closes A$90m Series A

Australian online brokerage Stake has closed a A$90 million Series A funding round joined by Tiger Global and DST Global Partners.

Having announced a initial $40 million Series A last May, the firm has topped the round up with an additional $50 million.

Stake offers retail investors access to more than 4,400 US stocks & ETFs, alongside analyst ratings and price targets from Wall St firms. The firm is also set enter the crypto space.

Matt Leibowitz, CEO, Stake, says: "This funding allows us to accelerate and continue to deliver on our mission to provide unrivaled access for next generation investors."

