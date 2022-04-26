Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Experian

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

Experian is to debut a buy now, pay later credit bureau this spring, providing lenders with real-time data on customer spending and loan repayments without impacting credit scores.

The service is aimed at providing a distinct source of data relating to BNPL-only debt, reflecting its unique characteristics as opposed to traditional credit lines.

As a standalone entity, Experian hopes to provide a more nuanced overview of customer behaviour, and one that does not have a negative impact on consumer credit scores, seens as a major barrier to credit reporting by BNPL firms.

Currently, the lack of consumer insights on BNPL loans introduces risks and challenges for lenders during credit decisioning - including mispricing credit risk, inaccurately forecasting consumer capacity, and meeting compliance requirements related to undisclosed debt.

Experian says its upcoming Buy Now Pay Later Bureau will provide visibility into BNPL activity and deliver advanced analytics based on millions of BNPL credit records. The firm says it has partnered with some of the largest BNPL providers to draw on tradeline data and records.

Along with providing insigths into consumer's total debt across multiple providers, the data record will also provide a more informed view of customer repayment behaviours, providing lenders with the opportunity to serve thin-file customers who would have otherwise been denied credit.

Related Companies

Experian

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Trending

Related News
Zilch updates BNPL affordability criteria with Experian
/payments

Zilch updates BNPL affordability criteria with Experian

Quick fix BNPL adds to misery of cost of living crisis
/payments

Quick fix BNPL adds to misery of cost of living crisis

Barclays calls for more stringent regulation of BNPL market

14 Feb

HM Treasury urged to crackdown on BNPL as consultation closes

06 Jan

Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

09 Nov 2020

Privacy watchdog takes enforcement action against Experian over data sharing

28 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  4. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  5. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger