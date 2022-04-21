Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Qonto closes Crowdcube campaign after raising €5 million in 6.5 hours

Qonto, the French scaleup offering a business account to European SMEs, has raised €5 million in just 6.5 hours on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

More than 1,800 customers participated in the campaign, that was launched on April 20 with the goal of raising €1 million.

The new equity comes just four months after Qonto achieved a €4.4 billion valuation on a €486 million Series D funding round.

Founded in 2017 by Steve Anavi and Alexandre Prot, Qonto serves more than 220,000 clients in four countries - France, Germany, Italy and Spain - and employs more than 500 staff in Paris, Berlin, Milan and Barcelona.

The company offers a one-stop shop for SME and freelance business finance, from everyday banking and financing to bookkeeping and spend management

Speaking about the Crowdcube campaign, Prot says: “These new shareholders will help us shape our product while contributing to our success alongside our existing investors. We are very excited to be the first European unicorn to invite our community to become shareholders, and proud that so many have taken part.”

