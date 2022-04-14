Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Quontic Bank launches payments ring

Quontic Bank launches payments ring

Digital bank Quontic has unveiled the US market's first ever contactless payments ring that customers can link to their checking accounts.

The ring, which does not need to be charged and can be disabled if lost, can be linked to a Quontic checking account and used to make tap-and-pay in-store purchases. The bank is offering customers the ring for free for a limited time, after which it will cost $29.

Steve Schnall, CEO, Quontic, says: "Welcome to your debit card, evolved. Quontic is the first bank to offer Bitcoin rewards on a checking account, the first to offer a wearable payment solution, and, often, the only bank willing to demonstrate just how innovative a digital bank can be."

