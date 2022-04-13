Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Isle of Man licenses GBP-pegged stablecoin firm

Isle of Man licenses GBP-pegged stablecoin firm

The Isle of Man government has awarded the first license in the British Isles to a GBP-pegged stablecoin business.

Blackfridge has secured the license after s stint in the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority’s regulatory sandbox, which was established to allow products to be tested in a live environment.

The watchdog has granted a financial services licence to Blackfridge to undertake payment services and issue electronic money.

Blackfridge is now set to launch its stablecoin product, called “poundtoken”, the first e-money instrument constituted as a GBP-pegged stablecoin issued in the British Isles.

Lyle Wraxall, cheif executive, Digital Isle of Man, says: "Blackfridge is a cutting-edge business, and we’re pleased to have played a part in their journey as they reach this regulatory milestone ahead of the launch of their stablecoin.

"The Island welcomes innovative technology and is focused on supporting more businesses through the regulatory process, giving them the ability to best use this transformative technology."

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger[Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Trending

Related News
CoinCorner pays staff salaries in bitcoin

CoinCorner pays staff salaries in bitcoin

Trending

  1. One-click checkout startup Fast shuts down

  2. EU Digital Finance Platform launches

  3. Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta&#39;s latest digital currency concoction

  4. HSBC launches metaverse investment fund

  5. Worldpay to offer merchants direct settlement in USDC

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale