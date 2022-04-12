Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

StonePay

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
StonePay app bids to help SMEs tackle late payments

StonePay app bids to help SMEs tackle late payments

A London-based startup is looking to help SMEs fix the issue of late payments through a B2B app that provides reputational scores for companies based on their previous transactions.

StonePay says that two in five invoices in the UK are paid late, which often has serious consequences for small firms and their cashflow.

The firm wants to tackle this with a community-led app that lets companies manage their reputation score based on previous successful transactions, turning confirmed payment history into points. StonePay captures data from the two parties directly involved in the transaction, confirming each other’s performance.

Participants can build their reputation rating and trust profile, sharing it to prove their trustworthiness, or to obtain better credit conditions and improved business terms.

Filippo Mazzei CEO, StonePay, says: “There is a huge need for B2B businesses across the globe to be able to trust each other and to control their business reputation without having to rely on traditional methods that cost money and cause delays in operations.

"Our aim is to eradicate late payments, limit risk, and offer the good payers the benefits they deserve!”

Related Companies

StonePay

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Trending

  1. London Stock Exchange acquires KYC specialist Global Data Consortium

  2. One-click checkout startup Fast shuts down

  3. Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta&#39;s latest digital currency concoction

  4. HSBC launches metaverse investment fund

  5. IBM introduces real-time AI for transaction processing

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale