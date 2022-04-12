Brazilian digital bank Neon names Twitter's Pereira design chief

Brazilian digital bank Neon has appointed Twitter and Google veteran Koji Pereira chief design officer.

Pereira, who grew up in Brazil, will be based in San Francisco, leading Neon's fintech product design.



With over 20 years of experience in product design, including managing teams at Twitter and Lyft, Pereira also had a long tenure at Google, leading the firm's Design for Files and launching products such as Camera Go, Android TV Data Saver, and Google Spaces.



Founded in 2016, Neon launched with a simple digital account and has since expanded its product suite to include investment products, credit cards, and personal loans, among other new offerings and features.



The company boasts 15 million registered accounts making it one of several fintech giants - alongside the likes of Nubank, Ebanx, C6 and Creditas - to blossom in Latin America's biggest market.



In February it secured a $300 million investment from BBVA, bringing the Spanish lender's stake to just under 30% and pushing Neon into the unicorn club.



Says Pereira: "My main focus at Neon will be to use my inclusive design experience to ensure we build accessible products that work for everyone. I’m also excited to work with a team in Brazil, and continue to build a distributed team that includes top talent from the US, Brazil, and other countries as well."