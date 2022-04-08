Tribal launches venture fund to back fintechs in emerging markets

Tribal, a B2B payments and financing platform for emerging markets, has launched a venture fund to invest in early-stage fintech companies.

Tribal Ventures will provide qualifying startups with investments of up to USD 250,000. The firm says it has no geographic limitations but will focus on SMBs in emerging markets and has also highlighted its interest in blockchain and crypto players.



Christine Chang, who will be leading this initiative, says: “The B2B space is the next frontier in terms of what venture-backed startups can solve. We’re excited to invest in the best founders in this space, including crypto companies.”



In recent months, Tribal closed a $60M Series B raise and completed the first-ever $40 million hybrid debt round combining stablecoins and fiat, in addition to launching a mechanism for cross-border payments that leverage stablecoins to make transactions faster and more affordable.