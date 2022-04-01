Visa cardholders score discounts on Covid-19 testing

Visa has announced a partnership with Collinson, a travel experience and medical assistance provider, to deliver a range of discounted pre-travel Covid-19 testing to Visa cardholders.

The partnership will also allow cardholders to book a Covid-19 test (through the Collinson website), at their preferred ‘in-city’ clinic from a selection of testing facilities. Launched on the 25th of March, the partnership will extend benefits to Visa cardholders in Singapore, the UK and a number of APAC markets.



Launched under the banner of allowing a ‘seamless and secure Covid-19 testing process for Visa cardholders’, following completion of their test, customers will receive a test certificate with their PCR test results within 36 hours. Results will be received within an hour for rapid antigen tests.



Visa cardholders will also be offered discounted pricing as follows:

a 15% discount on all PCR tests in Singapore

a 10% discount on all PCR tests in the rest of Asia Pacific markets

a 5% discount on antigen tests in Asia Pacific, and

a 20% discount for any type of test taken within the UK.

On the announcement, Conor Lynch, head of Consumer Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, stated: “With a Visa card, travellers can access a range of benefits, which now includes discounts on pre-departure travel tests; especially important today as the world adapts to new norms of travel. Together with Collinson, Visa is keen to make it convenient and hassle-free for travellers to take to the skies again.”

Todd Handcock, president, Asia Pacific at Collinson, added: “While Asia Pacific continues to be the ‘first in, last out’ of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of travel testing remains. We are delighted to be working with Visa to help the safe restart of global travel, and with more destinations opening up to travellers once again, we look forward to helping to restore their travel confidence as they take to the skies.”