AGDM and Finastra join forces for ‘Hack to the Future 4’

The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has partnered with Finastra for its globally renowned fintech hackathon, Hack to the Future 4.

Aimed at exploring innovation around ESG, embedded finance, and decentralised finance, with the objective of rewarding best in class solutions that address real issues facing finance today.



Through the partnership, AGDM will assist hackathon participants to build their solutions by providing access to their Digital Lab. The Lab is administered by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and will allow participants to leverage tools such as synthetic data, APIs, system images, and reference architectures to help hone their protypes.



Commenting on the partnership Wai Lum Kwok, senior executive director - authorisation of the FSRA at ADGM, said: “The Digital Lab allows startups, financial institutions, academia, and government entities to test and validate innovative solutions through its secure virtual environment - solving key innovation challenges including lengthy due diligence processes and access to financial sandbox infrastructure […] We are pleased to share the technical resources of our Digital Lab to provide participants with the necessary tools in developing their ideas, and ensuring they maximize the benefits of this important hackathon.”



Chirine BenZaied, head of innovation at Finastra added: “With our hackathon we want to ignite a world of financial sustainability, inclusion, and autonomy. We’re calling for fintechs, banks, students and more to come forward with innovative ideas. The event is open to all. We believe everyone has a role to play in redefining the future of finance.”



The hackathon is currently underway, and will run until the 10th of April.

Finextra is a media partner of Finastra for its annual event, Hack to the Future.