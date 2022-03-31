Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Danish split payments startup Anyday raises €4m

Danish split payments startup Anyday raises €4m

Danish fintech Anyday has raised €4 million in seed funding to bring its split payments BNPL-style service to Scandinavia.

Anyday's split payment concept lets shoppers divide the cost of a purchase into four, with 25% of the amount paid up front, without any fee or interest and a high credit line.

More than 1000 online merchants in Denmark have already joined Anyday, with around 20,000 customers using the service.

Now, the startup is looking to spread across the Nordic countries and to move into physical stores, via a virtual card and an app.

Jonas Overgaard, CEO, Anyday, says: "We want to become an omni-channel service for our merchant partners not limited to webshops only, but also as a payment alternative at in-stores to give the merchants the opportunity to offer more payment solutions."

