Paystand launches business expense card with bitcoin rewards

Blockchain-enabled B2B payments specialist Paystand has unveiled a corporate expense card with native cryptocurrency rewards.

The DeFi Corporate Card offers instant provisioning of virtual and physical cards, advanced spend controls, and real-time expense reporting.



In addition, it lets businesses automatically earn bitcoin rewards on every purchase without needing to use wallets or access exchanges.



Jeremy Almond, CEO, Paystand, says: “By giving businesses a next-gen spend management product that solves everyday pain points and gives them exposure to crypto in the form of rewards, we enable them to participate in the open financial network and benefit from greater control over their finances.”



