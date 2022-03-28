Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

Hacking collective Anonymous claims to have released 28 gigabits of documents pilfered from the Central Bank of Ruissia.

News of the data dump was shared on Twitter by accounts with links to the hacktivist network. The Central Bank of Russia has been fighting a rearguard action to protect the Russian economy amid a deluge of sanctions by Western powers following the invasion of Ukraine.

Anonymous, which has declared 'cyber war' against Russia, also claims to have remotely accessed unsecured printers across the country to print out 'anti-propaganda' messages about the war across the border and today proclaimed that it has taken over state-sponsored broadcast networks in the country.

