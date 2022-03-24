Regis-TR fined €186,000 by Esma for catalogue of reporting failures

The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) has fined trade repository Regis-TR €186,000 for eight breaches of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation.

The breaches relate to failures in ensuring the integrity of data and providing direct and immediate access to regulators. The breaches were committed between 2017 and 2020.



Five out of eight breaches were found to have resulted from negligence on the part of Regis-TR.



Esma lists a catalogue of failures by the depository in its regulatory reporting obligations, including the generation of incorrect reports resulting from ommission of data and general incompetence in rejecting data correctly reported by the Reporting Parties.



Esma also found that Regis-TR committed three further breaches resulting in the provision of wrong and unreliable reports to regulators by failing to verify the correctness and completeness of the data received by the reporting parties.



News of the failures comes the day after Regis-TR was granted a full UK Emire license from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).