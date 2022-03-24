Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Facebook

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest and Meta launch support for female entrepreneurs

NatWest and Meta launch support for female entrepreneurs

NatWest and Meta have joined forces to offer digital skills and financial readiness training to female entrepreneurs in the UK.

NatWest is providing the financial readiness training as part of Meta's #SheMeansBusiness programme, which also offers digital skills training and opportunities to expand business connections and networks.

As part of the partnership, the two companies are also launching a competition from mid April to offer 50 female entrepreneurs the chance to win Meta advertising credits, 1:1 digital mentorship and support to build a creative advertising campaign, as well as NatWest coaching and peer-to-peer sessions.

Julie Baker, head, enterprise, NatWest, says: "More women than ever are starting up businesses and we must harness this potential. The latest Rose Review progress report showed that women are starting more businesses than ever: last year 140,000 new businesses were founded by women compared to 56,000 in 2019.

"Supporting women to build their companies is a key next step and it’s great news that NatWest and Meta have partnered to offer all female entrepreneurs tuition and networking, and a lucky fifty women business owners an even bigger boost to their companies."

In a related move, NatWest has partnered with Getty Images to launch a virtual gallery in the metaverse of pioneering female business owners. The project is an attempt to challenge the narrow view of women in business and "help create a more diverse and inclusive visual landscape that shows entrepreneurs as they really are".

Related Companies

NatWest Facebook

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  4. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  5. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale