Micro investing app Acorns adds bitcoin futures

Savings and investing app Acorns is now offering users the option to invest a portion of their portfolio in bitcoin futures.

The company's millions of users can choose to allocate up to five per cent of their Acorns Invest portfolio to the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.



On its website, Acorns stresses that the bitcoin option is about offering customers another way to diversify their portfolios for the long term, providing an asset with low correlation to stocks.



Acknowledging the cryptocurrency's volatility, the company says it opted for bitcoin futures so that customers can invest in its potential value without having to actually own it.