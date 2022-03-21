Goldman Sachs executes first OTC crypto trade

Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Galaxy Digital Holdings to execute its first over-the-counter crypto options transaction.

The Wall Street giant used Galaxy's trading platform to carry out the transaction, a Bitcoin non-deliverable option - the first of its kind by a major US bank.



The two companies have previously partnered on a CME Bitcoin futures transaction.



Max Minton, Asia Pacific head, digital assets, Goldman Sachs, says: "This is an important development in our digital assets capabilities and for the broader evolution of the asset class."