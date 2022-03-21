Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Galaxy Digital Holdings

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Futures and options Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs executes first OTC crypto trade

Goldman Sachs executes first OTC crypto trade

Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Galaxy Digital Holdings to execute its first over-the-counter crypto options transaction.

The Wall Street giant used Galaxy's trading platform to carry out the transaction, a Bitcoin non-deliverable option - the first of its kind by a major US bank.

The two companies have previously partnered on a CME Bitcoin futures transaction.

Max Minton, Asia Pacific head, digital assets, Goldman Sachs, says: "This is an important development in our digital assets capabilities and for the broader evolution of the asset class."

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Galaxy Digital Holdings

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives Futures and options Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Operational Resilience: Harnessing AI, ML, and Automation[Webinar] Operational Resilience: Harnessing AI, ML, and Automation

Trending

Related News
Goldman Sachs says bitcoin could reach $100,000
/crypto

Goldman Sachs says bitcoin could reach $100,000

Goldman Sachs tokenization plans bear fruit with Digital Asset contract
/crypto

Goldman Sachs tokenization plans bear fruit with Digital Asset contract

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. 7-Eleven stores in Japan trial holographic payment terminal

  4. CMA clarifies definition of VRPs for Sweeping

  5. Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale