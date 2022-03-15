Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Playter

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Playter raises $1.7m to bring BNPL to the B2B space

Playter raises $1.7m to bring BNPL to the B2B space

Playter, a London-based outfit bringing buy now, pay later to the B2B space, has raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round co-led by Fin Capital and 1818 Ventures.

Playter promises to help SMEs reduce their burn rate by paying for professional services invoices in instalments.

Launched last year, the platform allows businesses to unlock up to £300,000 with no interest costs or revenue sharing with a subscription fee starting at £550 per month.

The company says it has grown over 1000% in size and revenue in recent months and is using the capital injection to sustain growth.

Jamie Beaumont, CEO, Playter, says: “Accessing funds for businesses can be a painful, complex and time consuming experience, but we’re here to fix that.

"Our subscriptions offer clients access to easy, fast and affordable funding to spread their services into manageable payments. We’re helping businesses increase their liquidity and stretch their cash flow further and for longer.”

Related Companies

Playter

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Operational Resilience: Harnessing AI, ML, and Automation[Webinar] Operational Resilience: Harnessing AI, ML, and Automation

Trending

Related News
Quick fix BNPL adds to misery of cost of living crisis
/payments

Quick fix BNPL adds to misery of cost of living crisis

Dutch BNPL player in3 raises $11.1m
/payments

Dutch BNPL player in3 raises $11.1m

Sezzle to cut 20% of workforce

10 Mar

Klarna losses swell to $748 million

28 Feb

Trending

  1. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  2. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  3. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  4. Swift ban extended to Belarus

  5. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale