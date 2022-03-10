Lendable raises £210 million at £3.5 billion valuation

London-based consumer finance platform Lendable has bagged £210 million in a funding round led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

Founded in 2014, Lendable's proprietary technology platform connects global institutional investors with borrowers across all major products lines, including loans, credit cards, and car finance.



Consumer credit volumes in the UK and US alone are significant, with an addressable market of close to $3 trillion. The new investment from TIP will support Lendable in developing new products and drive the company’s ambitions for international growth.



Martin Kissinger, founder and CEO of Lendable, says: “TIP is a global growth investor with a long-term view who can support our ambition to make this giant market work better.”



The new equity investment values Lendable at £3.5 billion.