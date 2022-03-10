Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Banca Sella

Italian banking platform for micro entrepreneurs launches

A new digital banking platform is launching in Italy to help micro enterprises and the self-employed with their administration and financial management.

Launching this month, Tot will initially offer a bank account and payment card, followed by the gradual addition of digital planning and monitoring tools that will help small companies keep track of their expenditure, accounts payable, earnings and provisions for tax purposes.

Tot attracted over 1500 requests during beta testing and says it aims to reach 50,000 customers and 70,000 cards issued within three years.

The startup is being supported by Banca Sella's Banking as a Service offering. Banca Sella has invested €2 million in Tot, which counts the bank's chief digital transformation officer, Doris Messina, as a co-founder and CEO.

Says Messina: "As a tech company we focus on excellent service and a smooth user experience. These characteristics are also guaranteed by the level of our partners, starting with Banca Sella for BaaS solutions which, thanks to its capacity for innovation and vision, has allowed us to immediately build an extremely solid offer."

