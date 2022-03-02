Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Detected

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Know your business startup Detected raises &#163;1.5 million

Know your business startup Detected raises £1.5 million

Detected, a fintech startup capable of finding and verifying any registered company in the world, has raised an additional £1.5 million in just three weeks, adding to £2 million seeded in previous funding rounds.

Detected can find and verify any registered company in the world, using just the company name and city. Companies can search and locate business credit, corporate and director information from around the globe in seconds. From there, ID verification, UBO information and company documentation can all be gathered and linked to the business’ profile.

Since being founded in July 2020, Detected has now conducted four funding rounds and formulated a string of partnerships, including with Visa.

The latest round was led by Love Ventures, led by former Paypal UK exec John Lunn who helped to launch PayPal Ventures. He is now CEO of Gr4vy, the cloud orchestration platform, and will play an advisory role to assist with Detected's growth.

Liam Chennells, chief executive officer of Detected, says: “ KYB is currently seen as an operational hurdle when it should be an asset, and our technology is steering that shift. Detected gives businesses full visibility of any entity they want to work with, significantly reducing the friction involved in onboarding suppliers. In that way, it can help stimulate business activity, especially when working with clients, suppliers or partners in emerging markets.”

Related Companies

Detected

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna losses swell to $748 million

  2. Visa and Mastercard join Russian blockades

  3. Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

  4. Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

  5. Swift vets bid to make cross-border payments as easy as texting

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking