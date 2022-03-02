Know your business startup Detected raises £1.5 million

Detected, a fintech startup capable of finding and verifying any registered company in the world, has raised an additional £1.5 million in just three weeks, adding to £2 million seeded in previous funding rounds.

Detected can find and verify any registered company in the world, using just the company name and city. Companies can search and locate business credit, corporate and director information from around the globe in seconds. From there, ID verification, UBO information and company documentation can all be gathered and linked to the business’ profile.



Since being founded in July 2020, Detected has now conducted four funding rounds and formulated a string of partnerships, including with Visa.



The latest round was led by Love Ventures, led by former Paypal UK exec John Lunn who helped to launch PayPal Ventures. He is now CEO of Gr4vy, the cloud orchestration platform, and will play an advisory role to assist with Detected's growth.



Liam Chennells, chief executive officer of Detected, says: “ KYB is currently seen as an operational hurdle when it should be an asset, and our technology is steering that shift. Detected gives businesses full visibility of any entity they want to work with, significantly reducing the friction involved in onboarding suppliers. In that way, it can help stimulate business activity, especially when working with clients, suppliers or partners in emerging markets.”

