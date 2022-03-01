Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
Related Companies

Qonto

Keywords

Alternative finance SME
French fintech for SMEs Qonto preps community equity raise

French fintech for SMEs Qonto preps community equity raise

Qonto, the French scaleup offering a business account to European SMEs, is offering its customers the opportunity to become shareholders through a crowdfunding campaign.

The company, which recently achieved a €4.4 billion valuation on a €486 million Series D funding round, is inviting clients to invest via Crowdcube from April.

Qonto serves more than 220,000 clients in four countries - France, Germany, Italy and Spain - and employs more than 500 staff in Paris, Berlin, Milan and Barcelona.

A two phase campaign will see people with access to a Qonto account offered the chance to pre-register. These people will then be given first access to invest.

Alexandre Prot, CEO, Qonto, says: "Our clients fully understand the value of our service and our company mission. We are, with this community equity raise, taking a step forward and empowering our clients to take part in our journey as shareholders of the company."

