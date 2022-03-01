French fintech for SMEs Qonto preps community equity raise

Qonto, the French scaleup offering a business account to European SMEs, is offering its customers the opportunity to become shareholders through a crowdfunding campaign.

The company, which recently achieved a €4.4 billion valuation on a €486 million Series D funding round, is inviting clients to invest via Crowdcube from April.



Qonto serves more than 220,000 clients in four countries - France, Germany, Italy and Spain - and employs more than 500 staff in Paris, Berlin, Milan and Barcelona.



A two phase campaign will see people with access to a Qonto account offered the chance to pre-register. These people will then be given first access to invest.



Alexandre Prot, CEO, Qonto, says: "Our clients fully understand the value of our service and our company mission. We are, with this community equity raise, taking a step forward and empowering our clients to take part in our journey as shareholders of the company."