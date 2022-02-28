Family finance app Nosso raises $2.8 million

Family finance app Nosso has raised $2.8m in a Seed round co-led by Octopus Ventures and Anthemis Group

Founded in 2020 by Youssef Darwich,the second employee at Tide, and Sigurjon Isaksson, an early employee at Eigen Technologies, the Nosso app allows parents to open up junior stocks & shares ISAs and general investment accounts and select investments from a range of ETFs managed by BlackRock.



The app provides each user with a unique contribution link that they can share with anyone, enabling family and friends to make a contribution and leave messages and pictures.



With the new funding in place, Nosso intends to launch a number of new financial products regularly used in family financial planning such as Bare trusts.



The company has been operating in beta over the last few months, working with a group of 1000 families - 95% of which are investing for their children for the first time - to hone and build out its product offering. The app is now live and available to download on the app store and Play store.



Youssef Darwich, CEO and co-founder of Nosso says “The main hurdle for many parents to effectively save for their children’s future is a lack of awareness about what they can do and a lack of tools that help them do that easily. The money we’ve raised today is going to give us the opportunity to change this, providing better education to families and building financial products and tools solely designed for families."