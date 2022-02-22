Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Weavr

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Embedded finance startup Weavr eyes US launch on $40 million funding round

Embedded finance startup Weavr eyes US launch on $40 million funding round

Weavr, a London-based startup that allows businesses to embed banking and payments into their mobile app or SaaS platforms, has closed a $40 million Series A funding round led by Tiger Global.

The latest equity injection, which includes participation from Mubadala Capital, LocalGlobe’s growth stage Latitude fund and previous Weavr backers QED Investors, Anthemis and Seedcamp, marks the company’s third funding round in 18 months for a total of $55 million.

Weavr offers a set of plug-and-play APIs that make it simple for service sector companies to integrate with banking products and generate accounts, issue cards, or transfer funds. Since its inception in 2019, the firm has signed up clients from a host of industries such as health and wellness, education, real estate, and future of work.

The new financing will support Weavr’s international expansion plans, beginning with an official US market launch and including continued growth in the UK and Europe.

Alex Mifsud, co-founder and CEO of Weavr, says: "In the past, industry disruptors, like Uber and Amazon, had no choice but to build their finance integrations from the ground up in what was a costly, complex and time-consuming process. Weavr shortens the time to launch embedded financial solutions from many months, or years, down to weeks or even days, while eliminating the hassle of managing compliance and data security.”

Related Companies

Weavr

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Trending

Related News
Embedded finance startup Weavr raises £7m
/startups

Embedded finance startup Weavr raises £7m

Embedded banking startup Weavr raises $4 million in seed funding
/startups

Embedded banking startup Weavr raises $4 million in seed funding

Trending

  1. Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

  2. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  3. JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

  4. Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

  5. 2022 Predictions Intelligent systems, remote relationships and Experience as a service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?