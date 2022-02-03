Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BNY Mellon partners Verituity on real-time digital payouts

BNY Mellon partners Verituity on real-time digital payouts

BNY Mellon has added fintech startup Verituity to its accelerator programme to work towards providing faster, smarter, verified payouts.

Verituity says its cloud-based platform powers accurate, first-time, and on-time payouts by elevating verification, intelligence, and compliance to the core of digital disbursements. The platform promises to automatically handles the complexities of digital payouts while unlocking greater payment choice, increased efficiencies, and faster, safer disbursements.

As part of the BNY Mellon programme, the vendor will now get to work with the Wall Street giant, and potentially its clients, on the platform.

Carl Slabicki, MD, strategic payment solutions, BNY Mellon, says: “We look forward to working with the Verituity team as we explore opportunities for new solutions that will help our clients harness the latest payment capabilities such as RTP, Account Validation Services and other payments services via a single integration.”

