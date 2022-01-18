Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Bank launches platform to get working capital to African MSMEs

Standard Bank launches platform to get working capital to African MSMEs

Standard Bank is working with fintech Nomanini and food giant Nestlé on a digital platform that gets working capital to underbanked informal retailers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Retail Micro, Small, Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region typically generate more than 80% of their revenue through the sale of fast-moving consumer goods, say the partners. Many of these traders are underbanked making it difficult to get access to capital to keep their shelves stocked.

The new Trader Assist platform gives MSMEs access to working capital from Standard Bank, while Nestlé enables products to be delivered to the retailers.

Since launch, Standard Bank says it has been able to onboard more than 20 merchants per week per branch with minimal back-oﬃce staff. More than 70% of retailers who were onboarded were eligible for credit after the initial 30-day period, and over 80% of those who used credit once went on to become repeat borrowers.

Vahid Monadjem, CEO, Nomanini, says: “Access to finance has been a major obstacle for MSMEs in Africa. Trader Assist connects the informal retail ecosystem by integrating payments, working capital, and data analytics to help ensure small retailers continue to thrive.”

Related Companies

Standard Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

  3. US banks form stablecoin consortium

  4. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  5. Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

Research
See all reports »
Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk