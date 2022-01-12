Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Apexx Global lands in the US

Apexx Global lands in the US

Apexx Global is bringing its payments orchestration and processing platform to the US as it bids to take advantage of the country's fast-growing BNPL market.

Founded in 2016, Apexx combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, alternative payments methods and now BNPL products into a single API connection, easing the efforts of merchants to offer a complete one-stop shop option for consumer payments.

The firm has over 120 integrated partners, and multiple enterprise clients including ASOS, eShopWorld, XE.com, Swoon and AirSeychelles.

Now it is targeting the US, says CEO Rodney Bain: "As US consumers continue their adoption of BNPL, Apexx Global’s unique API and orchestration platform are one of the only systems that can handle the coming wave."

