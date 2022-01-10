Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UK parliament launches crypto group

The UK's parliament has launched a cross-party group of MPs and Lords to cover the crypto and digital assets sector.

The group will act as a forum for parliamentarians, policymakers and the UK crypto sector to discuss policy and regulation of the industry.

It will also look to address challenges for the sector including creating a regulatory framework that supports innovation and growth while addressing issues such as consumer protection and economic crime.

Lisa Cameron MP, chair of the new group, says: "We must ensure that we have an appropriate regulatory framework in the UK which supports innovation and guarantees that the UK remains an attractive destination for innovative firms to set up and grow.

"It is equally vital that we have a clear regime to protect consumers, ensuring they understand the risks, and are protected from the risk of economic harm posed by fraud and scams."

