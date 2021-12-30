Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
Related Companies

OutSystems Nordigen

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Big data Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ISD FENIQS launches low-code connector for Nordigen&#39;s API

ISD FENIQS launches low-code connector for Nordigen's API

IT consulting agency, ISD FENIQS, has today launched a low-code connector on the Outsystems platform, which works with account information on Nordigen's API.

The connector means developers can integrate Nordigen's API open banking data into their application, on the Outsystems platform. Using open code modules, connectors, UI components, and business solutions, OutSystems allows developers to build applications without writing all the code themselves.

“It was exciting to develop a connector to work with account information on Nordigen's API, which can be used to build customer facing products and internal IT solutions,” said Stefan Weber, senior manager at ISD FENIQS. “It has never been easier to integrate banking data into your own applications. We expect many applications will be developed by the low-code community using our connector.”

Rolands Mesters, CEO of Nordigen, added: “The connector that ISD FENIQS has developed is a low-code solution that makes working with Nordigen's open banking data easier than ever before. It makes the data more accessible and allows companies to focus on building their business rather than coding from zero.”

