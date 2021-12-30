Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paysend Tencent

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Digital Transformation Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paysend-Tencent partnership enables Weixin transfers

Paysend-Tencent partnership enables Weixin transfers

UK-based payment ecosystem, Paysend, has just announced a partnership with the fintech arm of internet and technology company, Tencent. The joint venture will allow people to receive money through Weixin – China’s version of WeChat.

Transfers will be possible across borders, via licensed banks in China - with funds reaching the bank account linked to the Weixin application.

Alex Bessonov, group head of network development and strategic partnerships at Paysend, noted: “The meteoric rise of mobile and app-based payments in China has brought convenience to the lives of over one billion people. This partnership with Tencent Financial Technology expands acceptance of Paysend transfers to Weixin users and underlines our ambition to use advanced technology to make payments faster and easier for millions around the world.”

With five million consumers now on its platform, Paysend is working to increase financial inclusion.

“As customer preferences change,” said Wenhui Yang, general manager, Tencent Financial Technology Asia Pacific, “companies like Paysend provide an easier, more convenient, and lower cost alternative for people to send money to friends and family. Ultimately, our partnership is another step in promoting openness and interoperability among the digital payment industry, thereby increasing convenience for customers who can send and receive money in the way that makes most sense to them.”

Related Companies

Paysend Tencent

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Digital Transformation Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. Finextra&#39;s year in review

  2. Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2021

  3. Revolut to bring Google Pay to Junior customers

  4. Viola Money enters administration

  5. Bahamas’ central bank moves to eliminate cheques

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments