Ex-Revolut execs raise $3.5m for fintech startup

A pair of former Revolut executives have raised $3.5 million in seed funding to build an automated finance hub to help companies improve their reporting and decision-making.

Founded 11 months ago by Revolut veterans CEO Lasse Kalkar and COO Anita Koimurex, along with CTO Evan O’Brien, LiveFlow aims to streamline and accelerate the way financial management is done inside organizations.



The round was led by Moonfire Ventures with backing from Y Combinator, Seedcamp and WndrCo as well as angels including Klarna co-founder Victor Jacobsson and former Google exec Bradley Horowitz.



LiveFlow says that after decades of living in Excel and Google Sheets, finance teams are struggling to extract useful, real-time insight and deliver efficient reporting from the mass of data being generated. Its tools help with syncing real-time data from accounting services, banks, and payment platforms into their custom reports in a matter of seconds.



“In my previous companies, I felt the frustration of manually pulling together financial reports. That's where the idea for LiveFlow came from,” says Kalkar. “I've always wondered why there isn't a better solution for this, so I started talking with CEOs, finance teams and founders, and it soon became clear that everyone needed much greater control and efficiency - all in one place.”



Adds Koimur: “Our long-term vision is not only to build a tool for the finance teams but to help companies create internal transparency and collaboration around their finances."