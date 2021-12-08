Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lydia

Lydia raises $100m

Lydia raises $100m

France's Lydia has hit unicorn status after raising $100 million to help it build out its financial "superapp".

Tencent, Accel, Founders Future, Dragoneer and Echo Street joined the latest funding round for Lydia, which claims five and a half million users.

Lydia launched in 2013 with a P2P payments service but has since diversified to enable users to get accounts, payment cards, loans, insurance and gift cards. Recently, the firm joined forces with Bitpanda to allow its users to invest in cryptocurrency.

With the new funding in place, Lydia says it plans to hire 800 people over the next three years as it seeks to hit 10 million customers across Europe.

