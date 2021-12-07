Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Craig Wright wins court battle for bitcoin fortune

Craig Wright wins court battle for bitcoin fortune

Craig Wright, the self-declared inventor of bitcoin, is claiming victory in a civil lawsuit filed against him by the family of a dead business partner, despite being ordered to pay $100 million in damages.

Australian Wright, who in 2016 said he was the mysterious bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, was sued in Miami by the family of Dave Kleiman, a former business partner.

The suit argued that Kleinman and Wright were close friends who co-created bitcoin. The dead man's estate was therefore owed, it said, half of the 1.1 million bitcoins mined by Nakamoto - a cache currently worth more than $50 billion.

The jury did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint venture between the two men. Kleinman died in 2013.

Wright responded to the verdict in a video message, saying: "This has been a remarkably good outcome and I feel completely vindicated."

Wright made his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto more than five years ago but has failed to convince many in the community.

He initially promised to prove himself by transferring some bitcoins from "block 9" by using a private key understood to be known only to Satoshi. However, he reneged and the 1.1 million bitcoins mined by Nakamoto have remained untouched ever since.

He has said that if he were to win the trial he would finally prove his ownership.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?[On-Demand Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Trending

Trending

  1. Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

  2. Three huge crypto trends to look out for in Europe in 2022

  3. FCA to double fees charged to regulated firms

  4. India to regulate crypto, avoids outright ban

  5. Many BNPL users unclear what they&#39;re signing up to - survey

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future