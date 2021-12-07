Hummingbird RegTech raises $30 million

Hummingbird Regtech has raised $30M in a Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures with participation from Flourish, Homebrew, FinVC, and William Hockey, co-founder of Plaid.

The raise brings the total venture backed funding total to $41.8M, and follows on from Hummingbird's $8.2M Series A in 2020.



The firm says the additional capital will be deployed to expand the team, extend product capabilities, and bring the platform to new markets around the world.



Joe Robinson, CEO of Hummingbird, says: “We know financial institutions often struggle to update or replace older technology. Hummingbird is designed to augment their existing tech stack and streamline operations. The platform has resonated extremely well with many top-tier financial institutions.”



The company's customer roll call includes Stripe, Coinbase, Evolve Bank & Trust, and Upgrade.