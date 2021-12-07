Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Hummingbird RegTech raises $30 million

Hummingbird RegTech raises $30 million

Hummingbird Regtech has raised $30M in a Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures with participation from Flourish, Homebrew, FinVC, and William Hockey, co-founder of Plaid.

The raise brings the total venture backed funding total to $41.8M, and follows on from Hummingbird's $8.2M Series A in 2020.

The firm says the additional capital will be deployed to expand the team, extend product capabilities, and bring the platform to new markets around the world.

Joe Robinson, CEO of Hummingbird, says: “We know financial institutions often struggle to update or replace older technology. Hummingbird is designed to augment their existing tech stack and streamline operations. The platform has resonated extremely well with many top-tier financial institutions.”

The company's customer roll call includes Stripe, Coinbase, Evolve Bank & Trust, and Upgrade.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Related News
AML startups Lucinity and Hummingbird raise funds
/regulation

AML startups Lucinity and Hummingbird raise funds

