Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US securities markets plot move to T+1

US securities markets plot move to T+1

US securities markets are targeting a move to next-day settlement in the first half of 2024.

A new report published by The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Sifma), the Investment Company Institute (ICI), and The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), details changes market participants need to consider and implement in order to transition from T+2 to T+1.

The plans were formulated on the back of working group sessions with more than 800 participants from 160 organisations, including buy-side and sell-side firms, custodians, vendors and clearinghouses.

The Industry Steering Committee that oversaw the process says the three-year timeline will provide enough time for firms to assess the changes they need to undertake, for the industry to conduct comprehensive testing, and for regulators to make the necessary regulatory changes.

“As we saw during the industry move from T+3 to T+2, shortening the settlement cycle requires a collaborative effort from market participants across the industry, and the development of this report is a key step in making the vision of accelerated settlement a reality,” says Sifma president and CEO Kenneth Bentsen, Jr. “We thank the industry representatives who participated in hundreds of hours of daily, remote working sessions to help us evaluate potential risks, understand the impacts, and develop a sound approach for implementation.”

As next steps, firms are encouraged to begin to work with their counterparties, custodians, vendors, regulators, and clients to better understand internal impacts related to timing requirements and deadlines, system requirements and improvements, and process changes.

While the paper confirms that the industry achieved consensus around T+1, it also indicated that further shortening the settlement cycle is not feasible in the short term. The report explains that moving beyond T+1 would require an extensive overhaul of current-day clearance and settlement infrastructure, changes to business models, revisions to regulatory frameworks, and potentially the implementation of real-time currency movements.

Related Companies

Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How to compete in the new Super App arena[On-Demand Webinar] How to compete in the new Super App arena

Trending

Related News
DTCC to apply cloud, API and blockchain to modernise private markets
/markets

DTCC to apply cloud, API and blockchain to modernise private markets

DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system
/markets

DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

DTCC puts DLT at front and centre of shift to T+1

24 Feb

Trending

  1. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  2. FCA boosts Open Banking by removing 3-month re-authentication requirement

  3. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  4. Deutsche Bank launches Swift Beneficiary Account Verification service

  5. Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future